Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $173.59 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $175.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GNRC

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,346,790.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.