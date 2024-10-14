GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €48.00 ($52.17) and last traded at €46.78 ($50.85), with a volume of 235429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €46.44 ($50.48).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €42.20 and a 200-day moving average of €39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

