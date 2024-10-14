GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 1,267,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,615,138 shares.The stock last traded at $22.19 and had previously closed at $21.48.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GDS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.24.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $388.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.14 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

