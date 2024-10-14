GateToken Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $9.27 or 0.00014289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $843.46 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GateToken has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008143 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,838.08 or 0.99964122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000984 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00055807 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,004,420 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 91,004,378.35409378 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 9.14415761 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,064,280.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

