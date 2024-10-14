Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Trading Down 4% – Should You Sell?

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.74. 109,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 518,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNKO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Funko Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $635.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. Funko had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Funko

In other Funko news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,129,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,655,558.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Funko news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,129,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,655,558.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $88,479.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,528.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,035,805 shares of company stock worth $18,215,169. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Funko in the second quarter worth approximately $6,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Funko by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,062,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after buying an additional 654,359 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Funko by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,609,000 after acquiring an additional 619,114 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,138,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 112,007 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

See Also

