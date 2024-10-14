FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $148.53 and last traded at $147.42, with a volume of 85934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTAI. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.07.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

