Fruits (FRTS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $65,384.19

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, Fruits has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fruits has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $65,384.19 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fruits alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.70 or 0.00255442 BTC.

Fruits Profile

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,079,704,210 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “Fruits (FRTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Fruits has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 21,066,845,546.9 in circulation. The last known price of Fruits is 0.00001171 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $48,912.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fruitsblockchain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fruits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fruits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.