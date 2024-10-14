Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,000 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the September 15th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FRIVF remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
