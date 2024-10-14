Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 738,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 354,511 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises approximately 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.10% of Fortinet worth $57,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,943 shares of company stock worth $4,881,539. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.20. 891,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,555,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $83.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

