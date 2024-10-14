Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) PT Lowered to $125.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

FMX traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.30. The stock had a trading volume of 23,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,171. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $97.58 and a twelve month high of $143.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at $163,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

