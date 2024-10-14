Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 245 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 247 ($3.23), with a volume of 64014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245.30 ($3.20).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.35) price objective on shares of Focusrite in a report on Friday, August 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £144.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,235.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 307.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 347.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

