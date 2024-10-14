Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

FLYW has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Flywire Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $16.49 on Friday. Flywire has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.91, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Flywire will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $60,654.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 616,680 shares in the company, valued at $10,674,730.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $31,912.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 273,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,246.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $60,654.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 616,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,730.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,966 shares of company stock worth $480,143. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flywire by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

