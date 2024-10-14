Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised Fluence Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of FLNC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.84. 388,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,842. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -56.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.54. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82.

In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $168,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,123.41. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

