Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Down 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.70 and last traded at $89.10. 353,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,435,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.15.

Get Five Below alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,165,000 after buying an additional 38,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Five Below by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,931,000 after acquiring an additional 58,883 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,278,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,991,000 after purchasing an additional 769,980 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.