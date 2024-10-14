First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Stock Holdings Lifted by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $76.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $76.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

