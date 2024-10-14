First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.24 and last traded at $118.24, with a volume of 3465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.61.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.4808 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNX. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $5,757,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

