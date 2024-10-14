First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.24 and last traded at $118.24, with a volume of 3465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.61.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.4808 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
