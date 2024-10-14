First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) is Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,664 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.95% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $12,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 89,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $497,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.97. 7,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,825. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

