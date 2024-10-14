Financial Contrast: Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) versus QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) and Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Baosheng Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Baosheng Media Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get QuoteMedia alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QuoteMedia and Baosheng Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares QuoteMedia and Baosheng Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia -0.55% -23.75% -1.41% Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuoteMedia and Baosheng Media Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $18.91 million 0.94 $370,000.00 N/A N/A Baosheng Media Group $920,000.00 4.17 -$1.85 million N/A N/A

QuoteMedia has higher revenue and earnings than Baosheng Media Group.

Volatility & Risk

QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baosheng Media Group beats QuoteMedia on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuoteMedia

(Get Free Report)

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, mobile apps, and custom development. In addition, its data feeds coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, ETFs, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, filings, fundamentals, investor relations solutions, stock and fund screeners, and others; and QMod, a web delivery system for delivering market data content to Web platforms. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop, We, and Mobile, a Web-delivered, embedded application providing real-time, tick-by-tick, streaming market quotes and research information; Quotestream Professional that offers low-latency tick-by-tick data, customizable screens, advanced charting, comprehensive technical analysis, news, and research data for financial services professionals; Web Portfolio Manager, which provides immediate web access to detailed quote data, market and company news, charting, depth/level II, filings, historical data, snap quotes, and others; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About Baosheng Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. The company also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. Its advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.