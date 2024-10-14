FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FXCNY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. FIH Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and trades in handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacture and sale of electronic products; and import and export activities.

