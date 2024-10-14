FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
FIH Mobile Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FXCNY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. FIH Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.
FIH Mobile Company Profile
