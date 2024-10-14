Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FITBO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.08. 6,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,469. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

