Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1,069.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,135 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.42.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $276.61. 285,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,268. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.17. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $277.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

