Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,936 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 1.0 %

INTC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,649,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,833,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.