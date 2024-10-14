Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 504 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $451.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Moody’s from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $492.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.77.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,386.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,386.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,647.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCO traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $477.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $474.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $495.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

