Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $892,895,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,730 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $287.74. The company had a trading volume of 800,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,701. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.14 and a 200-day moving average of $266.91. The company has a market capitalization of $431.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $287.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

