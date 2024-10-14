Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.1% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $324.07. 328,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.06 and its 200-day moving average is $310.92.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.