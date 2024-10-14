Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.92 and last traded at $87.89, with a volume of 1077544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $717,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $3,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

