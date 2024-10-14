Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 276,939 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 86,403 shares.The stock last traded at $50.56 and had previously closed at $50.36.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.55.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 83,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 767.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 106,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.