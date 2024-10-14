Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Short Interest Up 40.0% in September

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMET traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $33.26 million, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of -1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

