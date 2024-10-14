Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Insider Lucy Costa Duarte Acquires 3,800 Shares

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Costa Duarte acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 523 ($6.84) per share, with a total value of £19,874 ($26,009.68).

Fidelity Asian Values Stock Down 0.8 %

LON FAS traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 518 ($6.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,007. Fidelity Asian Values has a twelve month low of GBX 467.25 ($6.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 549.86 ($7.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £367.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6,525.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 493.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 506.35.

Fidelity Asian Values Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Fidelity Asian Values’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18,750.00%.

Fidelity Asian Values Company Profile

Fidelity Asian Values plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investments International and FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

