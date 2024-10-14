Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00002296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $229.72 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00044272 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

