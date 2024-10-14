Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $32,536,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $2,977,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $2,107,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FERG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ferguson from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $198.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $147.62 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.