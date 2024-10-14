Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Short Interest Down 15.7% in September

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,400 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 259,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Fathom in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Fathom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTHM

Institutional Trading of Fathom

Fathom Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. Connective Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fathom by 50.9% during the second quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 41,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fathom by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Fathom by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 48,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fathom in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 50,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,256. The company has a market cap of $55.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.04. Fathom has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The company had revenue of $89.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fathom

(Get Free Report)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.