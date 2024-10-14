Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5,428.76 and last traded at $5,374.95, with a volume of 68 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5,370.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,136.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,877.75. The company has a market capitalization of $650.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $107.86 EPS for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $67.66 million for the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Announces Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $28.00 dividend. This represents a $112.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio is 23.07%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

