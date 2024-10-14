Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 19,049 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,671 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 19,049 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at about $4,778,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SEA by 28.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,969 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 196,506 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,544,492 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $82,955,000 after buying an additional 48,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Dbs Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Shares of SE opened at $99.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.28. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $101.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.69 and a beta of 1.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

