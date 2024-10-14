Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,233,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,922 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.37% of TeraWulf worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WULF. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 57.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 16.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the second quarter worth $44,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WULF shares. Stifel Canada raised shares of TeraWulf from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of WULF opened at $4.21 on Monday. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

