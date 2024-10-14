Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $9.88 Million Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.13% of DT Midstream worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,393,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,070,000 after buying an additional 490,613 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in DT Midstream by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DT Midstream by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,305 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,024,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,737,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 809,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,438,000 after purchasing an additional 99,755 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTM opened at $85.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $85.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.74.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

