Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 2,990 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.21% of Spire worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

In other Spire news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,470. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $32,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at $473,899.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,470. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.94.

Spire Stock Performance

Spire stock opened at $64.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $68.02.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $414.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 76.26%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

