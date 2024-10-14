Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

EE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stephens raised their target price on Excelerate Energy from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $23.61.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

