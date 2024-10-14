EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Price Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.17. Approximately 91,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 455,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

Specifically, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,517.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

EverQuote Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $669.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.04.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

