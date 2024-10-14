Euro Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $82.13 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $82.13 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 75,045,365 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EURC (EURC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. EURC has a current supply of 75,045,483.5158622. The last known price of EURC is 1.09414009 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $6,197,656.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.circle.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

