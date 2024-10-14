Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.60.

Several research analysts have commented on ESTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ESTA traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.20. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.82.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 220.67% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,943 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 223,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

