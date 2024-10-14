Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 180 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 42,426 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

IWO opened at $286.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.05 and its 200 day moving average is $267.79. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $291.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.