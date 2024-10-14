Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $102,000 in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Aterian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aterian by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aterian

In other Aterian news, Director William Kurtz sold 8,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $25,726.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,120.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aterian news, CEO Arturo Rodriguez sold 10,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $31,697.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,975.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Kurtz sold 8,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $25,726.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,120.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,015 shares of company stock valued at $150,562. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aterian Price Performance

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. Aterian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. Aterian had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.24%. The company had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

