Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 14,599 Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,599 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.36% of TransAct Technologies worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 424,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 56.5% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TACT stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 million, a PE ratio of -89.40 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

