Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $25.80 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.02% from the stock’s previous close.

EQNR has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upgraded Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $25.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 27.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

