Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Up 38.4% in September

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the September 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entera Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Entera Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 41,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,052. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.57. Entera Bio has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Entera Bio will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

