Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Martin Capital Advisors LLP

Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,846,000 after purchasing an additional 192,854 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,746,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $100.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.68. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.99.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.