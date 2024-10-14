Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enovix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,881,000 after acquiring an additional 164,717 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 63.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,085,000 after buying an additional 1,512,424 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 2,228.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 1,376,253 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 3.8% during the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 47.6% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 835,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after buying an additional 269,371 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Benchmark started coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley raised Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Enovix stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.98.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 91.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

