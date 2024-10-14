Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at JMP Securities

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $93.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Get Enova International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enova International

Enova International Stock Performance

Enova International stock opened at $85.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Enova International has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $88.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Enova International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 23,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $1,946,115.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,225.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 23,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $1,946,115.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,883,225.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $834,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,323,526.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,053. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Enova International by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 83.8% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the third quarter valued at $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enova International

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.