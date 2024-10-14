Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Short Interest Update

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Energy Services of America news, Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 31,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $284,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,279,057. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank S. Lucente sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,439.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 31,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $284,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,279,057. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,576 shares of company stock worth $1,567,557. Corporate insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,333,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 104,299 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in Energy Services of America by 22.6% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 217,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 40,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Energy Services of America by 12.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Energy Services of America by 20.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESOA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 96,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,266. Energy Services of America has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

